Gordon Campbell On The Quiet Death Of Our Independent Foreign Policy

Now that Donald Trump has come out of the closet and made the United States an open ally of Russia against Ukraine, what response can we expect from the people responsible for New Zealand’s foreign policy? None, probably. All year, Winston Peters has chosen to genuflect to Washington on every major foreign policy issue.

By cutting off aid to Ukraine, by buying Russia’s diesel oil and by vetoing a package of sanctions on Russia that the US Congress had already passed, Trump has trashed the global sanctions regime imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine. (We have contributed to that sanctions regime.) Publicly, New Zealand still supports Ukraine, and we continue to denounce Russia’s invasion. Do we plan to say anything, anything at all, now that Trump has made the US an active accomplice of Russian’s military campaign to extinguish Ukraine’s right to exist?

But wait, there’s more. Trump and J. D. Vance have both made it clear that they regard Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an obstacle to “peace” and this week, Trump called for him to be replaced. Trump has also tried to force Ukraine into a one-sided “energy truce” whereby Kyiv ceases to attack Russia’s main point of vulnerability (its energy infrastructure) while Russia remains entirely free to keep on attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as winter approaches.

In a further example of America’s hostility to Ukraine, Elon Musk has limited Ukraine’s access to the satellite system crucial to its battlefield communications. In a related move, the Trump administration is reducing and delaying Ukraine’s access to the US Patriot missile arrays that enable Kyiv to protect its civilian population from Russian missiles and drones – and particularly against the much faster, jet-powered drones that Russia is now deploying.

Zelenskyy has conceded that if the US continues to side with Russia, Ukraine cannot prevail. He can do very little about it. On Tuesday, he agreed to observe Trump’s one-sided energy “truce” provided that the US sends him more Patriot missiles with which to defend the civilian population. As Tom Nichols put it last week in the Atlantic magazine: “Donald Trump has now abandoned the Western order…Trump’s suspension of the [Congressional] law is a signal to Ukraine, to Russia, to Europe, and to America’s NATO allies that the Trump White House and Putin’s Kremlin are now on the same side.”

Last week, Jonathan Chait was even more forthright:

In the past 72 hours, Donald Trump has dropped all pretence, torched a couple decades of American policy, and undermined 18 months of his own diplomacy. He lifted sanctions on the import of Russian diesel fuel, in violation of the letter and spirit of laws that he himself signed. He has threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine, unless Ukraine agrees not to target Russian refineries, thus demanding that Kyiv give up its most effective weapon while asking nothing from Russia in exchange. He has not criticized Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants or factories, even those owned by American companies. He has offered no condolences for the recent deaths of Ukrainian children in Russian bombing raids.

…On Friday, before making these new decisions, he held yet another long, friendly telephone conversation with the Russian dictator, who really could end the war today. All Vladimir Putin has to do is tell his soldiers to stop fighting, and then the war is over. The Ukrainians cannot stop fighting because, if they do, their country will be conquered and they will suffer the fate of their occupied territories: leaders murdered, children kidnapped, repression and concentration camps for everyone else. If Trump knows this, then he does not care.

So far, New Zealand has not commented on the American actions that will reduce Ukraine’s chances of survival. Par for the course. The Clark era of foreign policy independence now seems well and truly over.

Peters in decline

Former PM Helen Clark laid the foundation of this country’s 21st century foreign policy. On her watch, our foreign policy would no longer be dictated by our traditional allies, but guided by our own interests, in accord with the norms of international law articulated by the United Nations. Clark’s worldview became the standard position of Labour and National governments alike. As a small trading nation, so the rhetoric went, we have a vital interest in the norms of international law being upheld.

Since the advent of the coalition government however, we have been flouting those norms, and lining up behind the most unreliable version of Team America that the world has ever seen. Throughout 2026, Winston Peters has been steadily dismantling Clark’s approach. Oh, lip service is still paid to international norms but – more and more – Peters is detaching us from the multilateral organisations that sustain those norms.

This change has been evident both in our overt actions, and when we refuse to speak out. There is now a double standard in play. Russia has been justly condemned and sanctioned for breaking international law over Ukraine, while the US and Israel have broken these laws at will in Gaza and Iran, without a peep of protest from New Zealand.

Currently, our politicians rationalise the doubling of our Defence spending because of the threat that China’s military may someday pose to shipping that’s sailing in international waters, in the South China Sea. Yet as of September 19, the US military has actually killed 234 workers on shipping that’s sailing in international waters, in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean. This article makes a plausible case for Donald Trump being put on trial for murder. Again, New Zealand seems happy to turn a blind eye to any violation of international law iso long as it it is the Americans (or Israel) committing it.

This selective trend appears to be getting worse. Recently at the UN, we joined the tiny handful of countries (the US, Israel, Argentina, Paraguay) that either voted against or abstained from supporting a UN joint initiative to co-operate and co-ordinate responses to the next global pandemic.

This is indefensible. By definition, global pandemics do not respect national borders. That’s why nations need to act together to combat the pandemic threat. A total of 153 UN nations saw the sense in doing so. Yet because of Peters half -baked resentment of the World Health Organisation, New Zealand abstained from joining in. We seem willing to distance ourselves from the flows of up-to-date disease control information, and from the need to meet any new reporting, planning and compliance obligations that are being embraced elsewhere in the world.

Finally, in another futile attempt last year by MFAT to win brownie points in Washington, Peters found weasel words to refuse recognition of Palestine’s right to statehood. 157 other UN nations recognise that right, including countries we normally regard as like-minded peers, such as Britain, Australia and Canada. Needless to say, we have also refrained from condemning Israel’s ongoing major breaches of international human rights law in Gaza. While condemning Russia for invading Ukraine, we have chosen to ignore the US/Israeli war of aggression against Iran, and to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.

It should go without saying that we are serving to undermine the norms of international law by staying silent when it is our “friends” who are breaking them.

Glad to be a Kennedy

Some of Peters’ decisions to distance New Zealand from the United Nations and the World Health Organisation directly reflect his apparent allegiance to the conspiracy- driven, anti-vax brigade that Peters began wooing during the occupation of Parliament grounds. in 2022.

To check out the extent of his surrender to the anti-science agenda one need only read the health policies that New Zealand First is promoting at this year’s election. For example: NZF aims to “fund New Zealand scientists to assess nutritional interventions for preventing and treating mental illness.” It aims to “invest in hospital trials to assess the effectiveness of intravenous vitamin C pre- and post-surgery for preventing and treating infections.” It aims to “fund a review of vitamin D and determine optimal levels for maintaining health.” Etc etc. No-one is against healthy meals and vitamins. But no sane person thinks they can prevent, or cure, mental illness or staph infections.

Basically, Peters is turning New Zealand away from WHO scientific norms, and putting us in league with the crackpot ideas of Robert Kennedy Jnr. Just how Peters – and the party he leads – have ended up on this dead-end street is puzzling. Over 30 years ago, Peters split from National because of its harsh application of neo-liberal economics, and the harms those policies were doing to ordinary New Zealanders. Now Peters is standing at the podium beside Nicola Willis while she enacts similar policies, and ignores the lessons of history.

You have to ask – how did yesteryear’s critic of neo-liberalism turn into its willing accomplice? How did the fiery nationalist that Peters was in his hey-day become in his sunset years, such a craven subject at the court of King Donald? Once upon a time, Peters would have found the anti-vaxxers a source of amused contempt – now he parrots their every wacko theory about science and the global order, and tries to funnel New Zealand’s scarce funds for medical research into test-driving their theories.

As Donald Trump would say: SAD

Always be closing

Talking of the sunset years, this is still a farewell message for the ages: