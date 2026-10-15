Gordon Campbell On The Political Downsides Of Being Nice

We’re now knee deep in political debates, the season in which the media monetises the democratic process, and generates food for its political news cycle. But has anyone, ever, changed their political allegiance as the result of watching a political debate? The chosen question lines and the (short attention span) format tend to reward style over content.

This may explain the total absence from the debates thus far of any questions on defence spending. It’s been an odd omission, given that the current spending levels on health, education, housing etc are not fit for purpose because we are planning over the forecast period to spend a whopping $12 billion (see PREFU, page 70) on Defence.

This is happening (a) despite the absence of any credible imminent military threat from China (b) even though the military hardware we’re buying will be useless for defending our homeland and (c) despite the fact that we’re feeling impelled to “pull our weight” and remain “interoperable” within traditional defence alignments that no longer exist in the age of Trump. Surely, this multi-billion dollar bonfire merits a question or two, given the shortages it is creating in all other areas of government funding.

Good news on jobs? Uh oh

As you may have heard – because Finance Minister Nicola Willis and PM Christopher Luxon have been shouting it from the rooftops for the past fortnight – the economy is due to create 220,000 new jobs over the next four years. The bad news, as Bernard Hickey pointed out this week, is that this outlook is based on Treasury projections that have been consistently wrong, wrong, wrong over the past few years.

As Hickey noted:

Treasury forecast in Willis’ first Budget in 2024 that it expected 258,000 [new jobs] over the next four years, but the economy has instead delivered no jobs growth…. That’s because Treasury’s forecasts for household and business spending and investment were also wrong, along with its forecasts of house prices, Budget deficits and debt reduction.

It seems that Treasury is an unreliable narrator. Hickey, again:

In my view, that failure is due to the wealth effect on consumers of sharply lower and still falling house prices, along with the effects of cost-of-living shocks from higher fuel, electricity and food prices on consumer spending behaviour. Treasury’s models are not accounting for that wealth effect, as evidenced by their current Pre-Election Fiscal Update forecast for spending, investment and jobs growth over the next two years, at the same time as falling house prices.

That’s the basic problem with Nicolanomics. When you choose to squeeze the economy during a recession, household incomes (and spending) dry up, and firms do not hire because their costs are increasing, but their revenue isn’t. There no hope of stimulus spending by the state coming to the rescue, either. Thanks to the ACT/National Party fatwas against government spending, we have condemned ourselves to a needlessly long period of economic stagnation with (at best) a jobless recovery waiting at the end of it. If only at such times, the centre-right knew how to run an economy.

The Politics of Nice

By and large, an election campaign is where critical thinking goes to die. It’s about the vibes, man: which performer looks poised, who sounds nice, who got in the best zingers. No real surprise then that the commentariat is having such a Kumbaya moment over Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong. She is the young, fresh face, the anti-Peters, the politician offering a semblance of “change” that’s content free and – best of all– utterly devoid of conflict.

Yes, it is happy face time on Planet Pundit. This is the most divisive, extremist government we’ve had in the past 40 years. Yet it is being seen to be an overwhelming virtue that Opportunity is happy to “work with” anyone, and install anyone in power, no matter how extreme or unjust, or socially harmful their wider agenda may be. It is a frictionless form of politics. Frankly, it is dead easy to look agreeable, when you object to so little. As a result, a public fed up with both Labour and National still has no idea what Opportunity would regard as being intolerable.

As widely noted, Opportunity’s five vague “bottom lines” do not include the two policies (a land tax, a Universal Basic Income) that are still central to the campaign pitch it is making to voters. This looks like rank bad faith, given that Opportunity has re-assured National that it has no reason to fear that such policies would be deal-breakers in the coalition discussions, post-election.

This exchange in Tuesday’s debate – as interpreted by RNZ – is typical of the media’s current tendency to swoon:

One of the most instructive exchanges was with Swarbrick, when the exceptional moderator Tova O’Brien asked both leaders to explain what separated the Greens and Opportunity.

“The Green Party want to change the government,” Swarbrick shot back, before rattling off the “massive attacks” she said the coalition government had inflicted over the past three years.

Wong had a ready rejoinder too: “Imagine how many of those most egregious things … the Greens could have stopped if they were willing to work with National.”

That conveniently ignored that National was equally unprepared to work with the Greens. But it drove home a distinct difference – one party, prepared to act as a handbrake on “extreme ideas”, the other preferring to be an accelerator for its own.

That handbrake/accelerator analogy is facile nonsense. It ignores the time spent by Swarbrick in conveying the Greens raft of positive ideas. More to the point, surely a party of principle needs to be a handbrake on unjust and extreme policies – and not enable the perpetrators to do more of the same or worse, so long as they toss you a few policy gains to keep you on board.

You have to wonder…over the past three years, what would Qiulae Wong have been “willing to work with National” on? On the fast track legislation, on the multi-faceted attacks on the Treaty, on the abolition of the Māori Health Authority, on the public sector job cuts, on the cutting of job seeker support to 18 and 19 year olds, on the scrapping of election day voter registration? Which of the coalition government’s legislative changes – if any – would Opportunity have crossed the floor to oppose? And is it willing to greenwash more of the same, during this government’s second term?

At yesterday’s Wellington Bays candidates meeting, we got an inkling of what this tokenism might look like. When each candidate was asked to name, if elected, one reform they would like to achieve the Opportunity candidate Kayla Kingdon-Bebb chose “cameras on fishing boats.” That, supposedly, would be a win for transparency in government.

Post-election, we can expect to see Opportunity making much of similar minimal gains, in return for granting its maximum support. A voting public hoping or change deserves a lot better than the Opportunist Party.

Baby Love

Any fan of Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker will find much to like about the “Born Again” single by Emily Moales, who records under the name Star Moles. There’s the intimacy of the delivery, the folk-inflected classic rock arrangement and the mounting intensity…and as with Lenker, some strikingly original lyrics. Basically, this is a song about helicopter parenting.

It begins with a parental demand that the child go back, back beyond the classroom, right back to the hospital to be born again into the condition where parental love can once again be a simple, one-way process:

Then, baby, oh baby, be new

Your mommy and daddy love you

And baby, oh, baby, you′re fine

Your mommy and daddy were right

They kiss your bulbous head

And you sleep all through the night….

Sacrifices get made. Lessons are imparted (“watching your weight is a virtue”). Warnings are given (“We won’t always be here to kiss you on your head/when you cry at night.”) Finally, the song arrives at a killer “ What was it all for?” conclusion, as baby grows up and joins the precariat:

We dressed you up real nice

We kissed you on your head

So you can send your emails

Every day until you’re dead…

Yikes. It would be interesting to know what Mr and Mrs Moales make of this brilliant breakthrough effort.