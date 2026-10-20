Gordon Campbell On The Centre Right’s Campaign To Suppress The Vote

The ability to register and vote on election day used to be a jewel in the crown of our social democracy, and our ease of voting was admired in other countries less fortunate. Not anymore. The Luxon government has created an arbitrary rule that people must register separately, no later than 14 days before election day. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith claimed that it was taking too long (circa three weeks) for the final vote to be counted.

That reason is bogus. By international standards, waiting roughly three weeks for a final count is not a long time. In any case, the likely outcomes have usually been pretty clear since election night. Moreover, as Otago law professor Andrew Geddis pointed out some months ago, carrying out the eligibility checks of votes against the new registration deadline means that, if anything, this year’s vote count could end up taking just as much time as usual – or longer – to complete.

Everyone knows that it is not the counting of votes that delays the election result. It is the post-election negotiations required to form a government that commonly drags out the result for far longer. No changes have been made in that area. In essence, the National Party has damaged our electoral system and by doing so, appears to be on track to disenfranchise tens of thousands of ordinary New Zealanders.

How many? In 2023, 110,000 New Zealanders rocked up to register and vote on Election Day itself. Some 450,000 New Zealanders registered in the 14 days prior to election day. They will no longer be able to do so.

Who stands to gain? The centre-right bloc. Who stands to lose? Mainly, the centre-left bloc. As Andrew Geddis says, the groups most likely to be affected by this year’s change to the registration timetable are young people, Māori and Pasifika. These groups tend to vote for the centre-left. It is hard to escape the conclusion that this change has been a deliberate act of voter suppression meant to skew this year’s election result in the government’s favour. On conscience grounds, people should be considering to refuse to vote for the National Party this year. It only encourages them.

Doing the numbers

As of now, 66.7%of people aged 18-24 are registered to vote. In 2023, 76.7% of that age group were registered. Meaning: at this late date, we’re looking at only about two thirds of eligible youth being registered, as opposed to the final figure of over three quarters in 2023. Reportedly, there are 440,692 young people in the 18-24 age group – so that 66.7% registration figure means that 293,941 of them are currently registered to vote, and 146,751 are not.

To put that in perspective: the 146,751 number of young people who are currently NOT enrolled is higher than the numbers of votes required in 2023 (i.e.144,171) for a party to cross the MMP threshold. That’s right. As the NZ Herald recently pointed out, if the 18-24 year olds currently not enrolled all belonged to a single political party (lets call them the Party of Unregistered Youth) they would exceed the MMP threshold, and could enter Parliament. It is a huge number. And that’s only among the 18-24 age group.

Paying to be Robbed

To carry out its big steal, National hasn’t stopped with the voter registration rules. After being presented by the Electoral Commission with several options, Christopher Luxon chose November 7 as the election date –an option that the Electoral Commission had told him would be ‘challenging,” because the deadline for registration would fall on a public holiday.

Luxon chose November 7, regardless. By doing so, he has (in effect) pushed out his arbitrary 14 day registration deadline even further, given that the official deadline of October 25 falls on the Sunday of Labour weekend. Obviously, many people would find it difficult to find a means to enrol any later than Friday, October 23rd. Yes, they can still enrol online until the Sunday of Labour weekend, but they can do so only provided they have the necessary ID – a drivers licence, or a passport, or a Real Me authenticated ID. But how many 18 to 24 year olds, and how many Māori youth, will be able to meet those online ID requirements, unaided?

To repeat: the problem extends far beyond young voters. For many young and old people alike, the business of politics, registration and voting gets on their radar screen only when election day is nigh, and not two weeks beforehand. For many people, voting can be a spontaneous, last week decision. National has now weaponised this tendency to its own advantage.

For some time, New Zealand has looked on in horror at the United States, and at the blatant attempts by the Republican Party of Donald Trump to suppress voter turnout. Well, it has happened here and once again, it is the centre-right that is doing it.

Footnote One: Besides the damage done to our democracy, this year’s registration change also comes with a price tag. Reportedly, the Electoral Commission has been tossed an additional $13 million of taxpayer money to do the extra registration drives that would not have been necessary if National had not monkeyed around with the status quo.

In reality as well as metaphorically, taxpayers are having to pay millions to lessen the harm that National has done to voting access. The only hope is that the personal contact required to get young people registered will have a radicalising effect, and will translate into more of them turning out to vote.

Footnote Two: Legend has it that elections are won and lost in Auckland. One other factor that will favour the centre-right is that thanks to Luxon’s choice of November 7, election day voting will be competing with the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup for New Zealand’s side of the draw, due to be played on November 7 in Newcastle. To some extent, the election turnout may be affected by how many people preferred to stay home glued to the set watching the league.

Israel elections: deadlock looms

Israel is holding its elections on October 27 and – according to opinion polls 48 hours ago – Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right wing coalition bloc is on track to win 51 seats, with Gadi Eisenkot’s right wing coalition heading for 52 seats.

Crucially, it takes 61 seats to deliver a governing majority in Israel’s 120 seat Parliament, the Knesset. The Netanyahu and Eisenkot coalitions both seem to be stuck in the low 50s, well below what they need for a governing majority. In a less polarised country, this would make the two main Arab-Israeli parties the kingmakers. Together, they are polling on track to win 13 seats. Yet in a plainly racist pitch to swing voters, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have vowed they will not work with the Arab-Israeli parties.

So, what happens if neither bloc can reach the magic number of 61? As helpfully explained in detail by the Times of Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog would then consult with all the elected faction leaders to get an agreed nominee for Prime Minister i.e. the candidate most likely to be able to assemble a workable coalition. That nominee has 28 days (plus a 14 day extension if required) to get the job done.

If they fail, another candidate can be given 28 days to try, or the problem can be passed straight back to the Knesset, for up to three attempts to form a viable government. If the deadlock persists, fresh elections can be called after about three months, and the cycle can then repeat.

During this interim period, Benjamin Netanyahu would still be the caretaker PM. Reportedly, the Knesset would still function and could pass some laws, but in both cases, the powers of the PM and the Knesset would be somewhat constrained.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers continue to go on the rampage on the West Bank, attacking a group of EU politicians from Poland, France and Belgium, and – in a separate incident – attacking an elderly Washington Post photo-journalist, Heidi Levine. Levine,64, was systematically beaten, kicked while on the ground, suffered several broken ribs and had her camera and phone stolen. Since both these incidents have an international dimension, they have caused far more outcry than the acts of violence that Jewish settlers routinely inflict on Palestinians.

Although the attacks were caught on film, Netanyahu has tried to minimise the fallout. The Haaretz newspaper has quoted from the official statement issued by Netanyahu’s office:

In the case of Levine’s “alleged” assault, the facts “remain unclear and are under investigation.” According to [Netanyahu] around 200 “Arabs and far-left activists” confronted some 40 Israeli youths, and while Levine was knocked down, an investigation is required to understand “who initiated the violence.”

That’s not all:

Most importantly, Netanyahu wrote that “we will not allow disputed incidents to be exploited to demonize the hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.” The following day, after settlers attacked a delegation of European Union diplomats – wounding a French mayor in the process – Netanyahu’s office released a similarly warm and fuzzy statement urging “caution before drawing conclusions from today’s reports.”

While [Netanyahu] conceded that “any violence against diplomats is unacceptable….” He once again cast doubt on the veracity of the reports, claiming that “sensational headlines before the full facts emerge” were part of “a coordinated campaign to smear Israel and the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria” – a campaign he warned could result in “reputational damage.”

The above tells us just how sceptical New Zealand news media outlets should be when it comes to relaying Israeli government/IDF official explanations and assurances. As Haaretz grimly concluded:

[Netanyahu] does not care how many journalists, diplomats, foreign citizens – and of course Palestinians – are beaten on camera in broad daylight for the entire world to see. For him, power and control are more valuable than stopping whatever sanctions, criticism and moral rot violent settlers have ushered in.

Footnote: Recently, it has been the olive harvesting season on the West Bank. Religious bigots seem to have been out in force. For example: a leading rabbi claimed this week that settlers stealing the olives of Palestinians is legal – or even obligatory – under religious law:

Rabbi Dov Lior, a leading figure in the religious Zionist movement, ruled on Friday that Jews may harvest olives from Palestinian-owned groves in the West Bank, claiming the land belongs to the Jewish people and arguing that doing so, even in areas far from Jewish communities, helps publicly assert Jewish ownership of the land and fulfils the religious commandment of conquering the land.