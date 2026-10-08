Gordon Campbell On The Centre-Right Laying Traps For Winston Peters

“I can take care of my enemies, but God protect me from friends”- Salvatore Giuliano

When it comes to running a market economy, Labour and National probably have more in common with each other than they do with New Zealand First, given how NZF’s economic nationalism is so sharply at odds with the neo-liberal policies of the two major parties. Yes, there has always been an ugly, racist dimension to New Zealand First’s brand of ethno-nationalism, and the recent claim by Winston Peters that abortion can amount to “murder and assassination” is despicable. Around the Cabinet table though, Peters has also at times been a hand-brake on some of the worst impulses of the Luxon government. (Not on social policy alas, where Louise Upton continues to devise new ways to cut benefits and punish the unemployed for not finding jobs that don’t exist.)

On the campaign trail, the perpetual tensions within the centre right bloc have led to several tactical strikes by the National/ACT team on its partner in government. The latest example being this week’s proposal to raid the foreign aid budget, to the tune of $107.8 million a year, or about one tenth of New Zealand’s entire annual contribution to foreign aid. Reportedly, the funds would be used instead to boost Pharmac’s ability to purchase a wider range of expensive new medicines.

Politically, this looks like a trap for Peters. It would be humiliating if Peters didn’t strongly resist this raiding mission on his MFAT turf. Yet if he protested too loudly, his anti-immigrant base may well recoil at Peters apparently putting the needs of foreigners ahead of providing the latest medical treatment for sick people here at home. Simeon Brown could even argue that for goodness sake, he is only putting New Zealanders first. Until election day, Peters may choose to offer only token resistance. But he won’t forget.

Aid, as self interest

The political infighting aside, the plan to reduce foreign aid in order to help Pharmac buy more new drugs is the kind of thing you’d expect from a banana republic. In a truly first world country, these things would not be an either/or. We need to fund both, adequately. The notion that foreign aid is a wasteful handout to foreigners is false. As the MFAT website says, almost 60% of our $1.2 billion annual foreign aid budget goes to our Pacific neighbours, and reflects “our shared community interest in the prosperity and stability of the region….”

Note those words “shared community interest.” Foreign aid delivers mutual benefits. The Pacific region is facing challenges posed by climate change, superpower rivalries, and a legacy of under-development fostered by a century of colonisation. We have a keen self-interest in fostering prosperity and resilience in countries that are close to us geographically, economically and culturally. Our national interests also extend beyond the Pacific.

Proposing to loot the foreign aid biscuit tin without much prior warning or without any consideration of how this might impact on our aid partners – or on the international reputation of New Zealand as a reliable partner in development – is reckless, and irresponsible of National and ACT. Peters has called it “dangerous” and “desperate.” On this occasion, he’s right.

Footnote One: The majority of our foreign aid is spent in the Pacific and Asia and – directly and indirectly – it assists our trade efforts in those regions. To repeat: aid is not a handout, but an investment in our own prosperity, as well as that of the aid recipient. For example: on the latest MFAT figures, our two-way trade in the Pacific is worth $4.08 billion, and the trade balance is running at $$1.27 billion in New Zealand’s favour. Our (far smaller) aid effort helps to validate this inequity.

Footnote Two: If we’re looking for spare cash for Pharmac, why don’t we look more closely at the Defence budget? As the PREFU highlighted (see page 70) New Zealand is proposing over the next five years to spend an extra $6 billion a year on Defence (to “around $12 billion a year” says Treasury) mainly in order to promote stability and prosperity in the Pacific.

Why on earth are we proposing to do so by military means, while reducing our ability to do the same thing by peaceful means, via the foreign aid budget? The Pacific Forum leaders say climate change – not China – is the main threat they face. Against their express wishes, why are we prioritising such a lavish increase in Defence spending?

Footnote Three: Giving extra money to Pharmac is all well and good. Yet if you’re making hard choices on what would best improve the health outcomes for the greatest number of New Zealanders, why isn’t the extra money going into primary care, or into our chronically underfunded, understaffed public health system?

The ACT Party has long wanted to spend more taxpayer money on the new and expensive drugs that Big Pharma dearly wants to sell to us. Pharmac’s core purpose however, has always been to get the maximum bang from its spending on medicines, for the benefit of the maximum number of New Zealanders. There is no doubt that Pharmac’s ability to access new treatments – including the wildly expensive new biologic drugs – has been limited by funding constraints.

However, those choices should continue to be research driven, not politically driven. What we strongly need to avoid is a situation whereby public hospitals are left chronically in crisis, while people with private health insurance enjoy subsidised access to expensive new treatments for relatively rare conditions, courtesy of taxpayers – many of whom cannot afford private health insurance or the cost of a GP visit, and who will continue to turn up at our over-stretched emergency departments. Given the scale of the crisis in public health, giving more money to Pharmac should not, IMO, be the top public health priority.

Ultimately, Pharmac’s success should be judged not by the range of drugs it purchases, but by its ability to deliver the best health outcomes for the greatest number of people. Biologics for the few should not be at the expense of generics for the many.

Renewable energy, forever

Sad to say, the triennial round of political debates exists mainly to enable the media outlets to boost their ratings, sell more ads and generally monetise the electoral process. It is a mystery how anyone exposed to this year’s political debates could have had a positive reaction to what they have seen and heard. Maybe some people are so switched off politics that prolonged exposure to Christopher Luxon or Chris Hipkins comes across as a novel and rewarding experience. If only.

Climate change hasn’t had much of a look-in during the debates held so far, and the fact that we’re about to double our Defence spending (from $6 billion to $12 billion a year) hasn’t rated any mention at all. What does seem clear is that a large majority of the public doesn’t much like our current leader. If only those feelings could be hooked up somehow to the national grid. Talk about a reliable source of renewable energy. The late Michael Leunig was onto it: