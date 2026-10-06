Gordon Campbell On Opportunity’s Identity Issues, And Why Parliament Needs A Muzzle

The public is not happy. The polls keep telling us that Christopher Luxon’s government is widely disliked, and that there is little enthusiasm either, for the Labour Party of Chris Hipkins. And yet weirdly, the same polls keep indicating that the decisive call on which of these mediocrities will lead the next government will be made by an Opportunity Party so bereft of identity that it could happily go in either direction. Moreover, it regards neither of its signature policies ( a UBI, a land tax) as its bottom lines, in any post-election negotiations. What kind of party gives away its key policies, even before it sits down at the bargaining table?

In short, it’s hard to see why a public looking for change would be expecting to get it from an apparently empty vessel. Does anyone have a clue about what Opportunity would die in a ditch to oppose? Or what meaning an alleged bottom-line goal as vague as “clean up politics” would have in the context of post-election negotiations?

Sure, Luxon has said Opportunity won’t be part of a government he leads – but at the time, that was just a scare tactic to deter soft National support from shifting its allegiance to that nice Qiulae Wong. In the end, if dealing with Opportunity is a pre-requisite for National to be able to govern at all, you can bet that his colleagues will be tying Luxon to a chair and handing him the phone.

Which brings us back to the mystery of what Opportunity actually, fundamentally, stands for. Is it willing to put a pleasant face on anything and everything that David Seymour might wish to do in a second term? Because, personally, if I had a friend who said they were equally compatible with the worldviews of both David Seymour and Chloe Swarbrick, I’d be seriously questioning whether I still wanted that person as a friend.

Talkin’ about a constitution

Last week, Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a ban that would have disqualified every Arab-led political party from taking part in Israel’s October 27 election. The ban had been initiated by the Netanyahu government, supported by his main political opponents and endorsed by the Central Elections Committee of Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset.

The Supreme Court intervened. By doing so, it saved Israel, as the Haaretz newspaper pointed out, from holding what would otherwise have been Israel’s “most racist election” ever, a travesty that would have revoked the right to political representation of roughly one fifth of the country’s citizens, on racial grounds. (The election may still be a travesty on other grounds, of course.)

Here’s a fascinating point though. In New Zealand, our Supreme Court has no such power to intervene, not even to prevent the most egregious mis-uses of parliamentary power. We keep on being told by political partisans like Winston Peters (and in the past, by Michael Cullen) that Parliament must remain paramount, and that this is a virtue of our form of social democracy. An elected Parliament, so they say, must always be able to rule unfettered by the judgements of un-elected judges.

That’s a good argument, but only up to a point. In Israel, the Supreme Court can only intervene if a law is deemed to be “extremely unreasonable.” Our own Supreme Court cannot intervene at all. As a consequence, any minority has no reliable safeguard against the will of Parliament – and in almost all cases, a simple parliamentary majority will suffice to erode their rights, or abolish them entirely. (Only a handful of embedded laws requires a 75% majority.) We have no second chamber, no written constitution, and only an anaemic Bill of Rights that can readily be over-ridden.

Yes, the Attorney-General does report to Parliament on whether any given law complies with the Bill of Rights – but when it is found not to comply, Parliament routinely ignores the advice, as it did (for example) when it banned prisoners from voting. It ignored an eloquent report by the-then Attorney-General Chris Finlayson, as to why doing so would be bad law, would be inconsistent with the law’s avowed intention, and would be a violation of section 12 of our Bill of Rights. Parliament shrugged. The ban on prisoner voting became the law of the land, regardless.

Until the Luxon government took office, it had seemed that the Treaty of Waitangi was gradually filling this constitutional void. Real effect was being given to the Treaty’s status as the nation’s founding document, and as our nearest equivalent to a written constitution. Compliance with Treaty principles of partnership, co-governance, self-determination and respect for customary rights had begun to be taken as a yardstick by which pending legislation was to be measured as being fit for purpose.

Not anymore. The Luxon government has led a sustained assault on the Treaty of Waitangi. To take some examples among many: it demonised co-governance in the context of water reform, diluted the means of participation by Māori in local government, and removed the need for school boards to give effect to the Treaty. The Deputy Prime Minister sought to remove/downgrade the substantive legal meaning of Treaty principles, and the government scrapped the progress being made towards self-determination in the treatment of Māori health, and in the management of Māori welfare issues. If re-elected next month, the leader of the second largest party within the coalition government is proposing to scrap the Waitangi Tribunal altogether.

In short, within a single term of office, the coalition government has easily managed to reverse the progress made over the past 40 years towards treating the Treaty of Waitangi as an essential measure of legislative soundness. The ease with which it has done so has exposed the frailty of our constitutional guardrails. MMP was voted into existence in order to put a handbrake on any future form of elected dictatorship. Yet MMP alone cannot be enough, since – obviously – an extremist MMP government intent on over-turning established rules and conventions can easily scrap measures to protect the rights of minorities, even those put laboriously in place over the course of decades.

It is not merely that our constitutional framework contains almost zero means of meaningful recourse for minorities if they happen to fall foul of the unbridled powers of Parliament. We look across the Tasman, and like to pride ourselves on our better handling of race relations. Yet meanwhile, as Auckland University law professor Claire Charteris has pointed out in her recent book Sovereignty: The Case for Constitutional Transformation, we are falling behind other states such as Mexico not only when it comes to recognising the rights of indigenous peoples, but in regarding their progress towards self-determination as being not only of benefit to them, but to the wider society as well.

Obviously, politicians have a keen self-interest in maintaining the virtually absolute power of Parliament. Claire Charteris however, finds it to be a fundamental weakness of our system that the courts cannot overturn legislation passed by Parliament even if it breaches human rights, Te Tiriti o Waitangi or the rights enshrined in international law. Charteris questions why we so rarely discuss our threadbare constitutional arrangements, and finds no valid justification for this reticence: “Our reluctance to question our constitution may reflect an attachment to the status quo, a desire to preserve existing privileges, or a lack of public awareness and debate.”

We are about to choose a government. On constitutional issues, all we can say is that the centre-left bloc has a far better track record when it comes to recognising the Treaty of Waitangi as the nearest thing that New Zealand has to a written document that protects the rights of some of the most vulnerable. On the same evidence, the centre-right bloc seems to be intent on stripping way the last remaining vestiges of Treaty meanings and protections. Surely, Qiulae Wong should be willing to publicly refuse to put the anti-Treaty team back in power.

Footnote One: I’ve written before about the work of the Harvard Project on Indigenous Government and Development, co-founded in 1987 by Joseph Kalit and Stephen Cornell. To quote Kalit from an interview he gave only last year:

…The “aha “moment…really is about sovereignty and self-government, and the economic development then becomes really a consequence, not a cause, of the rebuilding of tribal nations.”

Here in New Zealand, Māori sovereignty and self-governance are still regarded as dangerous, radical concepts. Against all the evidence on the pre-requisites for the socioeconomic development of indigenous peoples, David Seymour and Winston Peters continue to treat Māori sovereignty as a wrong path, and as an alleged by-product of “wokeness” that must be eradicated at all cost. Perversely, their fear of co-governance means that everything they do ends up fostering further dependency on the state.

The GOAT (music chart version)

You may already know the answer to this question because it has had some publicity of late…. but since 1958, can you name which song has spent the most weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart? Nope, it isn’t anything by Elvis, the Beatles, or Taylor Swift. It is a song released less than 12 months ago, called “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley.

The fact that this feat – 24 weeks at number one – could be achieved while the song and the singer are still completely unknown to so many people is, of course, one sign of how fragmented the audiences for music have become since the death of the monoculture, and the rise of streaming. You be the judge of whether this track deserves to be the most successful chart single of all time:

Langley’s monster success has also been interpreted as another sign of how country music has become such a major force within the pop music mainstream. Lyrically, it belongs to a subset of country songs in which a woman watches her man succumb to the charms of another woman, and there isn’t a dang thing she can do about it.

This sub-genre is at least as old as “Jolene”. If you’re looking for a beautifully-harmonised blend of aching sadness, crushing regret about the choices she made and a despairing sense of fatalism, then, IMO, you can’t go past this old hit by the Secret Sisters: