Gordon Campbell On Opportunity’s Dazzling Array Of Costume Changes

Chameleons can change colour, says Wikipedia, by altering their degree of brightness as well as by changing colour (from red to green to yellow to blue and back again) to fit with their surroundings. Since a chameleon’s eyes are independently mobile, it also means that the chameleon brain is constantly analysing two separate images of its environment at the same time. Politically speaking, chameleons really can look to the centre-left and to the centre-right at the very same time.

These kind of tonal shifts and diverse signals can be handy attributes on the campaign trail. Not before time though, the true colours of the Opportunity Party are finally coming into focus. For many, the big reveal came when both of Opportunity’s signature policies – its 1.75% land tax, and its version of a Universal Basic Income – failed to feature among the five “bottom lines” that Opportunity identified as its agenda for post-election negotiations. If you were leaning towards Opportunity in the hope of achieving (a) a fairer the tax system, or (b) a more inclusive form of income support, think again.

What kind of political chameleon alerts the government beforehand about its willingness to forego two of the key policies it is still using to attract voters? Last Friday, party leader Qiulae Wong explained to the NZ Herald that a strategy to forego tax reform for the next three years was “worth considering” if that’s what it took to entice National into post-election negotiations.

Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong says agreeing to no progress on tax reform in the next term would be “worth considering” if there were other significant policy wins from negotiations as part of a potential National-led coalition. Wong is also not ruling out publicly accepting those terms ahead of negotiations if National leader Christopher Luxon continues to insist he won’t talk to Opportunity after the election.

Note: those “other significant policy gains” are unspecified, but what Opportunity is willing to give away is explicit. You have to ask whether Opportunity stands for anything fundamental at all. It seems that being able to get into government with National is so important that Opportunity has chosen to pre-announce its terms of surrender. To repeat: these gestures include jettisoning its main centre-left credentials – the land tax, and the Universal Basic Income.

This obliging stance will revive conspiracy theories that Opportunity has been a Trojan Horse for the centre-right all along. Initially, National chose to paint Opportunity as a potential Labour ally – arguably, in order to drive centre-left voters to the Opportunity banner, and to deter wavering conservative supporters from defecting to that nice young woman with the Chinese name. Currently, Opportunity looks a lot like a blue-green mechanism (a) for drawing votes away from Labour and the Greens and (b) for reducing the power of NZF within the centre-right coalition.

Even if Opportunity fails to make the 5% threshold, it will still have played a useful role for the centre-right. It will have wasted thousands of votes of people who would otherwise – in all likelihood – have voted for a change of government. That would be disappointing for people who genuinely want change, but who may have gone looking for it in all the wrong places.

Selling the mirage

Throughout its first term in office, National’s messaging has been a sustained exercise in gaslighting. Voters keep being told the opposite to what their own experience plainly tells them. There has been no improvement in the cost-of- living crisis. But again and again, the public is being told that the economy has turned a corner and better times are coming, sometime during the 2030s. If not for you, for your children, or for your children’s children. But only if you keep voting for them.

In essence, voting has become an exercise in faith over experience. The coalition government claims to have inherited an economic mess (it didn’t) to be fixing the basics (it isn’t) and that 220,000 new jobs are on the way (almost certainly untrue). Repeatedly, the coalition partners treat balancing the books as a far higher priority than reducing the numbers of children living in poverty. Like every other social need, rescuing children from poverty has been postponed for the rest of this decade, at least.

During this first term of the Luxon government, the basics have not been fixed. They have got worse. At 5.6% we have the highest unemployment rate in 13 years, and about 171,000 New Zealanders are currently out of work. As of mid 2026, youth unemployment is standing at 17.2%. In the year to March 2026, the number of company liquidations hit an 11 year high. Meaning: where is the evidence of National being sound economic managers when these dire results are being racked up. All the main social indicators have gone backwards on their watch.

Much is being made of the signs of recovery, the fabled green shoots, the anecdotal reports of business resilience, the hopeful predictions of growth in the coming years. There has been far less discussion about the probability that New Zealand is in fact, facing a jobless recovery. After all, in its recent PREFU report, Treasury was predicting that the unemployment rate in 20230 will still be running at 4.3% in 2029/30. In other words, for the rest of the decade, and after seven years of National being in power, the unemployment rate is forecast to be worse than the rate that National inherited (4%) when it took office in late 2023. These grim figures do not fully factor in the likely impact that AI will have on the job market.

In short, economic growth cannot be taken as an indicator of public wellbeing. The gains are not shared equally, if at all. Growth can be great for those in the boardrooms, but not necessarily good for anyone else. Even the Treasury predictions of economic growth – and those 220,000 new jobs that Christopher Luxon keeps babbling about – are conditional on New Zealand more than doubling its current net levels of migration. That’s unlikely, and not something that New Zealand First would be likely to tolerate, in any case.

Also, ask yourself: how many New Zealanders currently living and working abroad are likely to see any future for themselves under a government that is intent on spending the next five years cutting jobs and reducing both the range and the quality of public services?

Footnote One: Like a bad Eveready bunny, Social Development Minister Louise Upston never lets up. She must lie awake at night thinking up new ways to make the process of job hunting even more degrading.

Upston is proposing to rachet down the benefits paid to those out of work for two of the preceding three years. Just as with the “move on” orders and the limiting of access to stable emergency housing….not a lot of thought seems to be going into what happens to families when their meagre levels of benefit support get reduced, or scrapped entirely.

To all outward appearances, Upston seems happy to be the poster child for these and other equally callous social policies. She and her Cabinet colleagues don’t accept – not for a moment – that persistently high unemployment rates are a telling sign that the state is failing to meet its side of the social contract, in that it has failed to foster the economic conditions in which enough jobs are being created. Instead, Upston continues to treat mass unemployment as being due to bad attitudes among the jobless.

Footnote Two: Reportedly, Upston also plans to randomly drug test job seekers. Hmm. By the same logic, shouldn’t the captains of industry whose firms are receiving r&d tax breaks and other forms of corporate welfare also be randomly drug tested? Anecdotally, I hear that cocaine use is rife among the entrepreneurial class. We do need to ensure that their drug use is not colouring their investment decisions, don’t we?

Career, Korea

Interesting line-up: four vocalists, two basses, drums. Of late, Leenalchi have been the opening act for Cameron Winter’s band Geese. They’re often described as a South Korean version of the B-52s…in that they offer a similar blend of wit, experimentation, dance moves and command of 50s and 60s musical tropes. Yet there’s a lot more going on here – much of it being drawn so I’m told, from traditional Korean culture. Here’s one of their newer tracks:

And for the full immersion experience, here’s a brief concert Leenalchi performed at the KEXP studio in July: