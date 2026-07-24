Gordon Campbell On Homecoming By Cynthia Voigt

The Werewolf series of essays on classic children’s books focusses this week on Cynthia Voigt’s great story of a young girl’s resourcefulness, against the odds.

Curiosity has always been a good friend of creativity. Reportedly, Cynthia Voigt got the idea for Homecoming after looking one day at some kids in a supermarket parking lot, and wondering what would happen if their parents never came back to the car for them. The book’s opening paragraph sets the scene :

“ The woman put her sad moon face in at the window of the car. “ You be good,” she said. “ You hear me? You little ones, mind what Dicey tells you. You hear?” Yes Momma.” they said.

With that, the mother slings her purse over her shoulder and walks away, forever. The economy of that paragraph is remarkable. It conveys the depression of the mother and her shaky grip on reality, the trust and dependence of the children, and the authority suddenly vested in Dicey as the effective head of the family.

Over the next four hundred pages, Voigt lets us know how 13 year old Dicey copes with this weight of responsibility, and how she manages – although left with almost no money – to feed and shelter her siblings, keep them together as a family, and lead them finally to a place of security.

If you so desire, the story can also be seen as having a mythic dimension. Obviously, there are a lot of folk tales about orphans who use their courage and wits to thwart adversity, and find their place in the world. It is no accident that the story of Hansel and Gretel crops up in the first chapter of this book. One academic paper has even traced plausible links between Homecoming and The Odyssey, with aspects of books IX, X and XIX (in particular) corresponding to points in Voigt’s narrative. Maybe so. Yet new readers can relax, because the story easily stands by itself.

Dicey and her three siblings have the misfortune to be caught between irresponsible and/or mentally ill adults who have bailed on them, and officials who threaten to pull the family apart and place the children in various foster homes. The narrative focus is always pragmatic, and down to earth. Dicey is a ferociously practical heroine. She needs to be, because the world is stacked against her survival.

For example: after she ingeniously manages to catch some fish while living off the land in a seaside park, a salesman tells her that it is against the law to be catching fish in that location:

How were they supposed to eat then, Dicey asked herself. By buying food, she answered. The whole world was arranged for people who had money—for adults who had money…Well, she could handle it. Somehow.

Voigt, with typical clarity, once expressed her own personal appreciation of Dicey: “She is the kind of 13 year old I would have liked to have been.. instead of being a sort of mashed potato, lumpish sort of person.” Like Philip Pullman, Voigt spent many years of her life as a schoolteacher, and has said that she learned in the classroom to respect people who seem to be difficult.

In her experience, the adult world commonly tells children more than enough about the need for compromise, and about not taking a stand too firmly on one side or the other. “There’s a kind of anti-character that society welcomes…[and] one of the things that’s true of the Tillermans that’s not supposed to be popular is that they’re very strong characters. They often slip over into arrogance, and I’m always delighted that people welcome that in them. Especially in young people, the call for the lowest common denominator bothers me. I guess I always like people who make unhedged bets.”

In another interview, she put it this way :

Dicey does seem to speak to a lot of people despite her prickliness, despite the fact they probably wouldn’t like to have her living next door. She knows what’s important to her. I’d like to be the kind of person who knew that about herself. That I wouldn’t fall to pieces in a crisis, or I wouldn’t let other people take care of me badly, rather than taking care of myself. That the kind of things that were important, were that important to me. Most of us don’t know, beyond hypothetical dinner conversations, if my child or my dog were drowning, which one would I save? That kind of thing. But Dicey in fact, actually knows.

Homecoming, as veterans of the Tillerman saga will know, is merely the first part of the story. Dicey’s relationship with her mother is finally resolved in the superb sequel Dicey’s Song. In all, there are seven books devoted to the Tillerman children, their relatives and the friends who cross their path.

The grand result is an interlocking set of perspectives which serve to remind us that everyone has a history, and that everyone involved has their own vantage point on much the same events. Voigt wrote all of these books in a burst of creativity from the early 1980s onwards. In 1989, she wisely left the 21 year old Dicey and the rest of the Tillermans to their own devices, and moved on.

The Life

The facts of Voigt’s life are easily sketched. Born in 1942, she pursued a career in advertising, married and became a teacher. After her divorce in the early 1970s, she re-married and began writing in earnest. Homecoming put her on the map and Dicey’s Song won the Newberry Medal for excellence in children’s literature in 1983.

A prolific and under-rated writer skilled in many different genres – from historical fantasy to modern urban tragedy – Voigt has never quite gotten out from under the immense popular and critical success of the Tillerman series. Early on, she once explained, the decision to pursue her desire to write had been a defining moment in her life :

I remember turning 30, and everyone around me was palpitating at 30 and feeling they were terribly old. I had just successfully evicted my first husband, and I had a daughter of a year, with whom I had fallen in love, and I had my teaching profession. I didn’t feel like I was entering old age, I felt like I was ripe, and I said to myself: you know, maybe it doesn’t matter if you never get published. Maybe you just do it because you want to do it, because it makes your life richer, and keeps you sane. The question of whether I was going to fail or not became almost irrelevant…

Homecoming was her third book, and the first to be published. Dicey and her siblings establish their personalities almost entirely through words and actions, not through overt description. James, ten, is academically bright and rational. His little brother Sammy is an emotionally volatile six year old. In between is the musically gifted and ethereal Maybeth, a girl so painfully shy that strangers tend to treat her as having an intellectual disability.

Initially, once they have realised that their mother has gone for good, the children head towards the home of an elderly great-aunt who had lived miles away in the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Unfortunately, their aunt is dead; and their cousin Eunice has a religiosity that proves to be a very mixed blessing. (“Cousin Eunice’s house wasn’t free, it was expensive—and the price was always remembering to be grateful.”)

Ultimately, the plan that Cousin Eunice hatches for the family with the local priests and nuns leave the Tillermans with only one option. They have to hit the highway again, this time heading towards a distant grandmother who proves to be hostile, and could well be deranged. As with any picaresque novel, there is some (IMO, intentional) repetition in the telling of this part of their journey. Personally, I felt it brought me closer to the weariness that I imagined the children were experiencing.

In Homecoming, any refuge for the children is extremely hard won, and conditional. Dicey’s early encounters with the grandmother for instance, are like something from a darkly humorous Grimm’s fairy tale:

‘You like my spaghetti?’ her grandmother asked.

“No,’ Dicey said, “ but I’m hungry. Do you like it?”

‘Its easy to fix. You know what I sometimes think?’ Her grandmother looked straight at her, her mouth chewing.” I sometimes think people might be good to eat. Cows and chickens eat corn and grass and turn it into good meat. People eat cows and chickens. In people, it might turn into something even better. Do you ever think that?’

Dicey shook her head. ‘Especially babies,” her grandmother said. She swallowed thoughtfully. “Or children. Do you have any brothers or sisters?’

The Wider Story

In the subsequent books, Dicey develops friends beyond her immediate family. The book A Solitary Blue, for instance traces the back story of her boyfriend Jeff Greene. His hippie mother Melody had left him behind when he was seven, and went off to make the world a better place via a range of her political causes. Ultimately, while watching a blue heron taking flight, Jeff comes to realise his connection to his flawed parents, and to the wider world, regardless.

As Voigt once observed, Jeff doesn’t so much resolve things with his self-serving mother – he doesn’t at all – as arrive by book’s end, at a deeper understanding of the nature of love. “And the nature of love,” Voigt added wryly, “isn’t a plot point.” As in real life, situations change, but nothing is ever finally resolved. It is one of the strengths of these books that the story of the Tillermans feels so open-ended.

Voigt’s questioning – almost querulous at times – approach to her characters makes the journey through the saga a consistently surprising one. At 21 in the final book Seventeen Against The Dealer, Dicey is not being set up to marry her true love Jeff, although that could still happen. For now, she is focussed on learning how to build boats.

Like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dicey’s leadership skills are the very things that render her personally obnoxious at times, and capable of making some seriously bad decisions. In this case, they lead her into being conned out of her livelihood by an unscrupulous newcomer in town, who turns out to be her father. Happily ever after, as Dicey says in one of the earlier books, is not how things work out for the Tillermans.

There is also much to admire in the other Tillerman books. Sons from Afar, in which James and Sammy set out to find their father is flawed, but worthwhile. Even better is The Runner, which tells the story of Bullet Tillerman, Diceys angry, obstinate and initially racist uncle who gets caught up in the Vietnam War. Come a Stranger, which traces the story of Mina, an extroverted black girl who befriends Dicey at school, is also recommended.

Dicey sets sail

Even so, the Homecoming/Dicey’s Song story (they’re really one very big book) is the core of the enterprise. Published in 1981, it has a couple of hippie-era incidentals that date it momentarily – but it is easy enough to accept them, and to move on. In Dicey and her grandmother, Voigt has created two unforgettably strong female characters, and watching the two of them lock horns is one of the book’s real pleasures.

Eventually, Dicey comes to realize how much she loves sailing. Not just for its tactile pleasures, but for its almost spiritual qualities:

Boats, waves, water, wind: through the wood she felt them working for her. She was not directing, but accompanying them, turning them to her use. She didn’t work against them, but with them; and she made the boat do that too. It wasn’t power she felt, guiding the tiller, but purpose.

While Dicey is trying to get the family somehow across Chesapeake Bay, Voigt spins a lovely extended metaphor out of the situation, one that speaks for the girl’s entire struggle :

Maybe…people were like boats. They were big, important yachts and little rafts and motorboats and sailboats and working boats and pleasure boats. And some really big boats like ocean liners or tankers – these would be rich and powerful people, whose lives engulfed many other lives and carried them along. Or maybe each boat was a kind of family. Then what kind of boat would the Tillermans be? A little one, bobbing about, with the mast fallen off? A grubby, worn-down workboat, with Dicey hanging onto the rudder for dear life ?

Dicey’s battles for survival lead her to a deeper knowledge, and like Jeff, to a form of acceptance:

Everybody who was born was cast into the sea. Winds would blow them in all directions. Tides would rise and turn, in their own rhythm. And the boats – they just went along as best they could, trying to find a harbour..

For this essay, Gordon Campbell drew upon the interviews with Cynthia Voigt by Roger Sutton and Hazel Rochman, and on essays and reviews from volume 48 of the Children’s Literature Review.

Previous essays : The Moomins by Tove Jansson; Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown; Badgers Parting Gifts by Susan Varley; The Incredible Journey by Sheila Burnford; Harriet The Spy by Louise Fitzhugh; The Indian in The Cupboard by Lynne Reid Banks; The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper; The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle, by Avi; Abel’s Island by William Steig; Mrs Frisby And The Rats of NIMH by Robert C. O’Brien