BOOKS WE LOVE

Click here for links to the Werewolf series of articles about classic children’s books, authors and illustrators

Gordon Campbell

MORE GORDON CAMPBELL:
<< Previous Gordon Campbell Blogs

LYNDON HOOOD SATIRE

MORE LYNDON HOOD:
<< Previous Lyndon Hood Satire

Recent Werewolf Posts

<< All Previous Posts

About Werewolf

A home for longform journalism on politics, art and culture.


Editor: gordon@werewolf.co.nz
Technical feedback: editor@scoop.co.nz

<< All Previous Posts
<< All Previous Issues

Become a Werewolf.co.nz Sustaining Subscriber

Join the alternative to the mainstream media mind-set!

We are seeking your help to keep Werewolf.co.nz going. If you agree to become a Werewolf Sustaining Subscriber we are asking you to subscribe to pay $10, $15 (or more if you choose) a month to support Werewolf. This can be done either via:


Automatic or one-off payments to our bank account:

BNZ - Gordon Campbell. 02-0500-0890468-01


Or via paypal using your credit card:


Monthly Subscription

Monthly Amount NZD


Make A One Off Donation

Instead of spending $10 a month on magazines and newspapers, why not pledge that to sustaining one of the most promising media prospects on the New Zealand media landscape today!

Copyright © 2021 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes