BOOKS WE LOVE
Click here for links to the Werewolf series of articles about classic children’s books, authors and illustrators
Recent Werewolf Posts
<< All Previous Posts
Gordon Campbell on the elusive charms of Christopher LuxonNo CommentsByWell, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the …
Gordon Campbell on why an attack on Iran is back on the agendaNo CommentsByReportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for …
Gordon Campbell on Omicron, and the Bridges/Luxon dilemmaNo CommentsByAt this early stage, the Omicron variant seems to be more infectious, and more able to bypass the protection offered …
Gordon Campbell on National’s less than stellar choicesNo CommentsByAmid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. …
Gordon Campbell on the demotion of Simon BridgesNo CommentsBySo Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely …
Gordon Campbell on farmers playing the victim, plus Chile’s right turnNo CommentsByAmong the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to …
Gordon Campbell on the politics of anger, plus a music playlistNo CommentsByAngry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy …
Gordon Campbell on the politics of vaccine toughloveNo CommentsByVaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken …
Gordon Campbell on Ethiopia’s civil warNo CommentsByStuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what …
Gordon Campbell on the politics of hoping for the bestNo CommentsByAs the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million …
Gordon Campbell on the calls for “freedom” from Covid restrictionsNo CommentsByFree markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so …
Gordon Campbell on why Three Waters is a good idea worth supportingNo CommentsByIf anyone needs a fresh reminder of the value of state broadcasting, yesterday’s interview about the Three Waters reforms between …