Gordon Campbell on the FIFA women’s football, and teaching kids about finance

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it’s hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology seems a little naive – and the aside on RNZ this morning from Education Minister Jan Tinetti that business may be involved in developing the content does nothing to allay concerns about the social engineering potential of this process.

If money is power and power dictates access to money then it’s hard to see how this subject can be divorced from wider issues – like, for example, the social morality of income inequality. The basics can’t be separated entirely from their social context, and nor should they claim to be.

Yes, it would be good if kids knew more about how to save and – for the fortunate few – how to invest, wisely. However, in schools in many parts of the country, the very thought that all families would have savings and spare funds available for their kids to invest is a pipe dream. In practice, the luckier kids may be learning less about banking, and more about how to access the bank of Mum and Dad. The fact that Labour seems more willing to talk about teaching kids how to invest than it is to talk about giving their beneficiary parents access to Working For Families is, IMO, quite the wrong set of priorities for a centre-left government.

Kids learn better about everything when they’re not hungry, and when their family life is stable. Aiming to teach some kids how to (a) save and invest in housing (b) take out a mortgage at a sustainable rate of interest, or (c) invest shrewdly in the share market would for many of this nation’s children in 2023, seem like science fiction.

IMO, financial information could better be incorporated within the civics lessons that have previously been talked about as a pre–requisite for lowering the voting age to 16. As so far described, the teaching of financial literacy sounds like a very nice set of skills for middle-class kids to have. Yet the underlying premise – that people only need to be taught how to budget their way out of poverty – smacks of victim blaming. It implies that the only reason an inadequate level of income support is inadequate is that the people struggling to get by haven’t budgeted wisely and thriftily.